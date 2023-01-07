Bucs leave Clinton with important Big South win

CLINTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball trailed only 14 seconds of the 40 minutes in a big road Big South win at Presbyterian in an early Saturday affair. A big Claudell Harris Jr. slam in transition was the exclamation mark with under two minutes to play.

BRYAN AGAIN SHINES

Tyeree Bryan continues to shine in his true-sophomore campaign, finishing the contest with a team-high 16 points on 6-10 shooting from the field. He did damage on the glass as well, chasing down 11 boards for his second double-double of the season. Seven of his 11 rebounds came on the offensive side of the floor, as Charleston Southern continues to dominate the offensive glass.

HUSTLE STATS

Charleston Southern saw the difference in the game come in transition, capped off by a huge slam in the final two minutes to shut the door on a Presbyterian comeback bid. The Bucs found 21 of its 67 points in transition, marking the highest percentage of points in transition in a game this season. CSU outscored the Blue Hose 21-9 in transition, also marking the biggest difference in a game this season.

AT HIGH VOLUMES

Charleston Southern continues to turn in impressive performances from the floor, marking the second-straight contest CSU has shot over 45%. The Bucs finished at 41% in the first half and followed that up with a 52% output in the final half to finish the game at 46%. 11 of the 24 made baskets came off assists, as Bryan, RJ Johnson and Emorie Knox each finished with three dimes.

DOUBLE FIGURES

Charleston Southern saw three Bucs finish the contest with double figures, led by Bryan’s and Harris Jr.’s 16. Taje’ Kelly was just one point off at 15, including the free throw the sealed the win in the final few ticks. Bryan was the lone Buccaneer to reach double digits on the boards. It wasn’t just the offensive side that the impact was seen, as Bryan and Harris Jr. each led the way with two steals on the defensive side of the floor as well.

UP NEXT

The Bucs return to the Buc Dome for their next affair as they play hosts to High Point Wednesday, January 11. The last time the two sides met in Charleston, Tahlik Chavez hit a big trey with seconds left to give CSU the win in front of the student section in a thriller. The action is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip.

