Charleston Southern secures 67-61 victory over Presbyterian

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyeree Bryan’s 16 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Presbyterian 67-61 on Saturday.

Bryan added 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-2 Big South). Claudell Harris Jr. scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Taje’ Kelly recorded 15 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line.

Crosby James finished with 20 points and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-12, 1-3). Jalen Forrest added 13 points for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had nine points and two blocks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

