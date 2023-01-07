Deputies search for Beaufort Co. man reported missing since Friday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday morning.

The family of 38-year-old James Filiaggi reported him missing on Saturday. Deputies say family members last saw him at around 7:30 a.m. Friday when he left his Hilanda Drive home in Burton.

He never returned, which family members told deputies is not like him, leading them to be concerned about his safety.

He was last seen wearing a tan or beige sweatshirt and blue jeans. He also walks with a limp, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.

