Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County child

Zoe Nanette Belton was last seen at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday at her Pear Avenue home...
Zoe Nanette Belton was last seen at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday at her Pear Avenue home in Lane.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zoe Nanette Belton was last seen at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday at her Pear Avenue home in Lane.

Deputies say she stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue acid-washed jeans, black socks and no shoes.

She has black mid-back-length braids in a ponytail.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on where she may be is asked to call 911 or 843-354-0606.

