Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County child

LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zoe Nanette Belton was last seen at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday at her Pear Avenue home in Lane.

Deputies say she stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue acid-washed jeans, black socks and no shoes.

She has black mid-back-length braids in a ponytail.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on where she may be is asked to call 911 or 843-354-0606.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.