FIRST ALERT: Crash closes I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon has closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area.
Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 is closed.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does involve injuries.
There was no immediate word on when the exit ramp was expected to reopen.
