FIRST ALERT: Crash closes I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon has closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area.

Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 is closed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does involve injuries.

There was no immediate word on when the exit ramp was expected to reopen.

