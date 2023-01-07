SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash on I-26E reported at 1:08 p.m. has blocked the exit ramp to Ashley Phosphate Road. The closed exit is outside of the view of this SCDOT camera which shows the exit on the westbound side of I-26 (left).(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon has closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area.

Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 is closed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does involve injuries.

There was no immediate word on when the exit ramp was expected to reopen.

