Gathering to commemorate Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally was held earlier tonight in downtown Charleston commemorating the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country.

The event featured several speakers who spoke about the importance of remembering the impact of the insurrection on democracy.

Organizer Merill Towns Chapman says the gathering allowed people to be able to talk through the issues that the country faces.

“The insurrection that happened two years ago can’t happen again in our country. It’s just something that damaged us, and we haven’t built back from it yet,” Chapman said.

Chapman says in order to continue protecting democracy, people need to make their voices heard by voting at the polls.

