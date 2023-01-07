SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gathering to commemorate Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston

Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally was held earlier tonight in downtown Charleston commemorating the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country.

The event featured several speakers who spoke about the importance of remembering the impact of the insurrection on democracy.

Organizer Merill Towns Chapman says the gathering allowed people to be able to talk through the issues that the country faces.

“The insurrection that happened two years ago can’t happen again in our country. It’s just something that damaged us, and we haven’t built back from it yet,” Chapman said.

Chapman says in order to continue protecting democracy, people need to make their voices heard by voting at the polls.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
The South Carolina Supreme Court has struck down the state's "Fetal Heartbeat Law," ruling it...
Lowcountry woman shares her ‘difficult abortion decision’
Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday.
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
Roosevelt Thomas, of Summerville, celebrated his 106th birthday on Christmas Day.
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
Clyde Scott Mock, 54, is charged with murder in the September 2020 shooting death of...
Man charged in deadly 2020 Johns Island shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Gathering commemorating Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston
VIDEO: Gathering commemorating Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston
Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook...
West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned
Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island.
Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond