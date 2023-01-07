SC Lottery
Gathering to remember Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally held Friday night in downtown Charleston commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country.

The event featured several speakers who spoke about the importance of remembering the impact of the insurrection on democracy.

Organizer Merill Towns Chapman says the gathering allowed people to be able to talk through the issues that the country faces.

“The insurrection that happened two years ago can’t happen again in our country. It’s just something that damaged us, and we haven’t built back from it yet,” Chapman said.

Chapman says in order to continue protecting democracy, people need to make their voices heard by voting at the polls.

