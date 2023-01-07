SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.(AP Photo/Tom Strickland)
By Nick Sloan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV/Gray News) - Indianapolis has reportedly turned down an NFL request to host this year’s AFC championship game.

KCTV reports that Indianapolis was one of the multiple cities being considered by the NFL to host the AFC championship game under a proposal approved Friday by the league.

However, the Indianapolis Business Journal cited that a “busy convention month” has forced the city to turn the NFL’s request down.

Part of the league’s new postseason proposal includes possibly playing the AFC championship game at a neutral site.

The NFL agreed on several postseason changes after deciding to cancel Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals where Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

According to The Associated Press, the AFC championship game will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifying for the game as a road team. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

The league is reportedly continuing to explore several stadium options.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection From...
Both sides say fight isn’t over after SC court strikes ‘fetal heartbeat bill’
Records show in 2021 the IRF paid out $1.51 million on behalf of the North Charleston Police...
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

Latest News

Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island.
Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond