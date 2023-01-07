Stevenson Shuts Out Gladiators in 4-0 Win

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Clay Stevenson turned back all 29 shots he faced as the South Carolina Stingrays (18-5-3-1) shut out the Atlanta Gladiators (20-10-2-0) by a final score of 4-0 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tonight’s performance was Stevenson’s second shutout of the season.

Justin Florek put the Stingrays on the board late in the first period, tallying his seventh goal of the season. While on the power play, Florek fired a shot from the left circle and beat David Tendeck for the 1-0 lead with 1:37 remaining in the opening frame.

Following a review for goaltender interference, Florek doubled the Stingrays’ lead on his second power play marker of the game with 4:52 left in the second period. Florek crashed the net and pushed a rebound past Tendeck for the 2-0 lead.

Carter Turnbull added his team-leading 18th goal of the season with under nine seconds left in the middle stanza for the third power play goal of the game. Turnbull sent a one-timer over the shoulder of Tendeck for the 3-0 lead to close out the second period.

Andrew Cherniwchan iced the contest on an empty net goal with 3:17 remaining in regulation. Bear Hughes won a faceoff and Cherniwchan wasted no time slapping a shot from his own zone into the back of the net for the 4-0 advantage to finish the game.

The Stingrays finish the weekend on the road at Enmarket Arena against the Savannah Ghost Pirates tomorrow, January 7th, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.