VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day.

WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington.

Davis told police he had just left a social gathering when he realized he was not able to drive. He parked his vehicle in a parking lot on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

After finding Davis in the parking lot, Lexington Police performed a series of field sobriety tests.

The arrest report shows Davis failed all of the tests.

Lexington Police arrested Davis and cited him for public intoxication.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family, and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,” Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County) said. “Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.”

Davis’ spokesman Michael Wukela said Davis cooperated completely, “Sen. Davis cooperated immediately, fully and completely with the officer,” Wukela said. “He was not charged with driving under the influence.”

After the incident, Lowcountry lawyers offered advice on what to do if you realize you are intoxicated once you get behind the wheel.

