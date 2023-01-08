SC Lottery
1 injured, 1 in custody after Georgetown Co. shooting

Deputies responded to a home on Smokethorn Street in the Andrews area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured.

Deputies responded to a home on Smokethorn Street in the Andrews area.

At the scene, deputies found a man with a leg wound. The sheriff’s office says the suspected shooting has been taken into custody.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

