6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing heavy fire and smoke.

Crews “made an aggressive interior attack” and eventually put it out, according to Captain Matthew Tidwell.

Tidwell says that no injuries were reported, and a total of six adults were displaced by the fire.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County EMS and the Isle of Palms Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.