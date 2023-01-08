SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before...
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing heavy fire and smoke.

Crews “made an aggressive interior attack” and eventually put it out, according to Captain Matthew Tidwell.

Tidwell says that no injuries were reported, and a total of six adults were displaced by the fire.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County EMS and the Isle of Palms Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife.
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared

Latest News

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
Funeral services for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor are set for Sunday afternoon in Mount...
Funeral for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor set for Sunday afternoon
Source: Live 5/File
VIDEO: Funeral for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor set for Sunday afternoon
Charleston County deputies said a 14-year-old girl reported missing on Friday has been found.
Missing West Ashley teen found safe, deputies say