SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife.
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared

Latest News

First District Rep. Nancy Mace addressed the four-day battle to elect a House Speaker during...
‘Sometimes democracy is messy’: Mace weighs in on House speaker fight
Source: CBS News
VIDEO: Mace weighs in on House speaker fight
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a structure fire reported Sunday afternoon.
Crews responding to house fire in Mount Pleasant
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police suspend ground search for missing Massachusetts woman