SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Burnham’s boost helps No. 23 College of Charleston to 15th straight win

College of Charleston's Ben Burnham (25) dunks after a missed shot over Delaware's Ray...
College of Charleston's Ben Burnham (25) dunks after a missed shot over Delaware's Ray Christian (5) late in the second half that helped secure Charleston's 75-64 victory during a NCAA college basketball game in Charleston, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham came off the bench to score 13 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 23 College of Charleston held on to beat Delaware 75-64 for its 15th straight win on Saturday.

Ranked for the first time in more than two decades, the Cougars were challenged from the opening tap by the Blue Hens (9-7, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association) in the first home game since entering the Top 25.

College of Charleston (16-1, 4-0) lost its second game of the season at North Carolina but hasn’t lost since and extended the nation’s longest win streak.

With Charleston trailing, the 6-foot-7 Burnham keyed a crucial 15-5 run to help secure the victory.

A Burnham layup, short jumper and a follow dunk gave the Cougars a 65-55 lead and some much-needed breathing room.

The Cougars connected on 8 of 10 free throws over the final two minutes to hold off Delaware.

Delaware was playing without its leading scorer Jameer Nelson Jr., who was averaging more than 19 points, and missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Delaware’s Jyare Davis and L.J. Owens kept the Blue Hens in the game in the opening half combining for 21 points.

Davis’ layup and Owens’ 3-pointer gave the Blue Hens a 15-12 advantage — Delaware’s biggest lead of the game — midway through the first half.

Charleston answered with an 11-4 run and grabbed a 23-19 lead on Burnham’s layup with 6:07 to play in the first half.

The Cougars finished the half on a 13-5 run to take a 35-27 lead into the locker room.

Dalton Bolon finished with 13 points and Ryan Larson added 12 points and six assists for Charleston.

Delaware was led by Davis’ 18 points and Christian Ray with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Delaware: The Blue Hens were going to have a difficult time against Charleston without Nelson in the lineup. That Delaware kept things as close as it did is something it can build on during CAA play.

Charleston: Some wondered if the Cougars had what it takes to keep winning after its landmark appearance in the Top 25 this week. They showed they did with consecutive victories against North Carolina A&T and the Blue Hens. Charleston could move up in the rankings this week.

UP NEXT

Delaware returns home to play Towson on Wednesday night.

Charleston heads to UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday.
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island.
Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Roosevelt Thomas, of Summerville, celebrated his 106th birthday on Christmas Day.
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

Latest News

Coppin State takes down South Carolina State 85-73
Coastal Carolina basketball
Kinsey’s 27 lead Marshall over Coastal Carolina 81-66
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) puts up a shot with Pittsburgh center Federiko Federiko (33)...
Clemson claims top spot in ACC with 75-74 win over Pitt
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the...
Nkamhoua’s perfect game leads No. 8 Vols to 85-42 victory over South Carolina