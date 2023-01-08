SC Lottery
Coppin State takes down South Carolina State 85-73

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Sessoms had 26 points in Coppin State’s 85-73 win against South Carolina State on Saturday night.

Sessoms added seven steals for the Eagles (6-12, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mike Hood added 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Nendah Tarke was 5-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Lesown Hallums led the way for the Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1) with 17 points. Rakeim Gary added 15 points, five assists and three steals for South Carolina State. Raquan Brown also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Coppin State hosts North Carolina Central while South Carolina State visits Morgan State.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

