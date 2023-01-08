Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire.

The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m.

Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from the area of Thames Road were the cause of the fire, according to investigators.

Crews say no injuries were recorded, and the fire is under control.

