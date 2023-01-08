SC Lottery
Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks

The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road...
The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire.

Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from the area of Thames Road were the cause of the fire, according to investigators.

Crews say no injuries were recorded, and the fire is under control.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

