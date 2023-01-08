SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire

Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m.
Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex.

Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared out of the apartments.

Flames poke out from the top of the roof
Flames poke out from the top of the roof (Live 5)

Eventually, the fire was extinguished.

“A fire investigation is currently in progress,” fire department spokesperson Christan Rainey said. “We are still working on a total count of displaced residents.”

No firefighter injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday.
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island.
Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Roosevelt Thomas, of Summerville, celebrated his 106th birthday on Christmas Day.
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

Latest News

Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared
The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road...
Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the Mount Pleasant Town...
Former Mount Pleasant council member dies
Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed on Nov. 13...
Community celebrates what would have been slain football player’s 21st birthday