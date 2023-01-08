Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex.

Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared out of the apartments.

Flames poke out from the top of the roof (Live 5)

Eventually, the fire was extinguished.

“A fire investigation is currently in progress,” fire department spokesperson Christan Rainey said. “We are still working on a total count of displaced residents.”

No firefighter injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

