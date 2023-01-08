Crews responding to house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a structure fire reported Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Mack Road at 1:25 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Crews on the scene reported “heavy fire coming from the window” of the home.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

