SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews responding to house fire in Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a structure fire reported Sunday afternoon.
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a structure fire reported Sunday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a structure fire reported Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Mack Road at 1:25 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Crews on the scene reported “heavy fire coming from the window” of the home.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife.
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared

Latest News

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
Funeral services for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor are set for Sunday afternoon in Mount...
Funeral for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor set for Sunday afternoon
Source: Live 5/File
VIDEO: Funeral for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor set for Sunday afternoon
Charleston County deputies said a 14-year-old girl reported missing on Friday has been found.
Missing West Ashley teen found safe, deputies say