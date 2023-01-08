SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawley’s Island boy

Georgetown County deputies say 15-year-old Matthew Henry was last seen in his room at 11:30...
Georgetown County deputies say 15-year-old Matthew Henry was last seen in his room at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. His family reported him missing Sunday morning.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Henry is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Deputies say a 2018 gray Nissan Murano with SC License tag QWF-664 is also missing.

Anyone who sees Henry or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife.
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located.
Missing Williamsburg County child located

Latest News

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
Funeral services for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor are set for Sunday afternoon in Mount...
Funeral for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor set for Sunday afternoon
The family of 38-year-old James Filiaggi reported him missing on Saturday.
Deputies search for Beaufort Co. man reported missing since Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies search for Burton man missing since Friday