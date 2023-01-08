Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawley’s Island boy
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
Henry is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Deputies say a 2018 gray Nissan Murano with SC License tag QWF-664 is also missing.
Anyone who sees Henry or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
