Five people displaced after County of Lexington house fire

A house fire destroyed a home in Lexington .
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the County of Lexington.

Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.

Flames were seen coming from the home when units arrived on the scene according to officials. Five people were displaced due to the fire, while one person was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

