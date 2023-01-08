Former Mount Pleasant council member dies

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A former member of the Mount Pleasant Town Council died Saturday morning, according to the African American Settlement Communities.

Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the Mount Pleasant Town Council. She was the first African American to serve on the council, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar.

She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and founder of the Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Festival Association.

In 2010, she led efforts to create a partnership between the town and Trident Technical College, resulting in the college’s Mount Pleasant campus.

As a child, Stokes-Marshall moved from Mount Pleasant to New York. She would go on to become a police officer there before returning to her hometown of Mount Pleasant.

Stokes-Marshall was 79.

