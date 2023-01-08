Funeral for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor set for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends will gather Sunday in Mount Pleasant for the funeral for a prominent Lowcountry attorney.

David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his home, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A cause and manner of death were still pending.

A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Seacoast Church at 750 Long Point Rd., his obituary states. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, located at 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd.

Family received friends at a visitation Saturday night in Charleston.

Friends and colleagues remembered Aylor, a criminal defense, personal injury and DUI attorney who opened his own law office in 2009, as someone with a “generous and helpful spirit.”

“David started this firm 14 years ago as a sole practitioner in shared office space and grew it into the successful 22-person firm it is today,” David Aylor Law Offices Managing Attorney Lindsay Johnson said. “He cared deeply for his employees and clients. He treated us all like family. David’s legacy of grit, hard work, and community focus remains and will continue to guide us.”

Mayor Christine Rainwater of Hanahan, for which Aylor served as prosecutor, said she was shocked and heartbroken when she received news of his passing.

“Despite the fact that he was only 41 years old, he touched so many people in our city and really throughout the Lowcountry, and we’re just so grateful for the life he lived, and he will never be forgotten,” Rainwater said.

Aylor previously served as the assistant solicitor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Charleston County.

He also served as a clerk for the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Committee under former Sen. Glenn McConnell as well as serving as a clerk for now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Carr and criminal attorney Andrew Savage III in Charleston.

He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2002 and from the University School of Law in 2006, his bio states.

Aylor’s obituary states he was born in Spartanburg on Jan. 6, 1981, and that he is survived by his parents, two brothers, a son and a niece.

Memorials may be made to Be a Mentor, 701 E. Bay Street, Suite 121, Charleston SC 29403 and Communities In Schools of South Carolina, c/o Jennifer Harris, 1691 Turnbull Avenue, Suite 200, North Charleston SC 29405.

