Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man

NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday.

Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.

Hendrix is five-feet-ten inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Deputies caution that he might become agitated if anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

