Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man

Alexander Hendrix, 27, was last seen leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road in...
Alexander Hendrix, 27, was last seen leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road in Ninety Six.(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday.

Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.

Hendrix is five-feet-ten inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Deputies caution that he might become agitated if anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

