Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire Department investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire Saturday night at an apartment building.

Crews responded to the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m., North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.

At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from one of the apartment buildings and worked to make sure everyone was cleared out of the units.

Flames poke out from the top of the roof (Live 5)

Eventually, the fire was extinguished.

As of Saturday night, firefighters were still trying to determine how many people were displaced because of the fire.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

insert (Live 5)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.