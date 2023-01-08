SC Lottery
Kinsey’s 27 lead Marshall over Coastal Carolina 81-66

Coastal Carolina basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 27 points as Marshall beat Coastal Carolina 81-66 on Saturday night.

Kinsey also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Thundering Herd (13-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Handlogten scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 11 from the free throw line, and added 19 rebounds and five blocks. Andrew Taylor shot 7 for 15, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Antonio Daye led the way for the Chanticleers (7-8, 1-3) with 15 points and two steals. Linton Brown added 11 points for Coastal Carolina. Essam Mostafa also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall hosts Southern Miss while Coastal Carolina visits Old Dominion.

