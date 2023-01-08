More clouds today, but staying pleasant!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Look for increasing clouds today ahead of a weak cold front, which will cross the area early Monday morning. Ahead of the front we will see temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. We will see increasing cloud coverage through the day, but we should remain dry. A few showers may graze the area early Monday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near, or slightly above, average next week with low to mid 60s through Wednesday. Another rain chance is possible late Thursday into Friday thanks to a cold front. Highs on Thursday will be near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 68, Low 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of a Shower Before Sunrise. High 65, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 62, Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 45.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 70, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 63, Low 42.

