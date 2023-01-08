Wall posts 40 saves in Stingrays’ Saturday night victory

SAVANNAH, GA – The South Carolina Stingrays (19-5-3-1) beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (10-17-5-0) by a score of 4-1 on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena behind Tyler Wall’s professional career-best 40-save effort.

The Stingrays broke through 5:38 into the first period on Bear Hughes’ 14th goal of the season.

Anthony Del Gaizo sent a beautiful no-look pass to Hughes, who slapped a one-timer past a confused Darion Hanson for the 1-0 advantage.

Carter Turnbull doubled the lead on his team-leading 19th marker of the year while on the man advantage with 5:37 remaining in the first period. Hughes fed Turnbull with a no-look pass of his own where the forward fired a shot past Hanson for the 2-0 lead.

Josh Wilkins added a tally with 2:55 left in the opening stanza to expand the Stingrays’ lead to 3-0. Wilkins drove a shot past Hanson off a pass from Jonny Evans for his eighth goal of the season.

Trailing by three goals late in the third period, Savannah pulled their netminder for the extra attacker. The move paid off as Brent Pedersen deflected a shot from Tristan Thompson for the Ghost Pirates’ only goal of the night.

Andrew Cherniwchan iced the game for the second straight night, netting his sixth goal of the season on an empty net with 2:35 remaining in regulation. The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, January 11th, as they head to Duluth, GA to take on the Atlanta Gladiators beginning at 7:00 p.m.

