Wofford beats The Citadel 77-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball team made a run out of the locker room in the second half, but a slow start in the first half was too much to overcome in a 77-57 setback at Wofford Saturday evening.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 77, The Citadel 57

Records: The Citadel (6-10, 1-3), Wofford (10-7, 2-2

Location: Richardson Indoor Stadium (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford leads 65-50

How it Happened

· The Citadel missed each of its first 10 shots to start the game, falling behind 8-0 in the first six-plus minutes of the game.

· The Bulldogs would make their next two shots to pull within four, but the Terriers were able to push the lead to double with under 10 minutes to play in the half.

· The Citadel would get as close as nine in the half on a layup from David Maynard before going into the half down 27-15.

· The second half saw the Bulldogs come out of the locker room knocking down shots. After a three-point play from AJ Smith, and a jumper from Dylan Engler, the Bulldogs only trailed by nine.

· The Terriers would answer any run from the Bulldogs with hot outside shooting in the second half. Wofford hit eight three pointers in the second half to stay ahead of the Bulldogs.

Inside the Box Score

· Stephen Clark led the Bulldogs with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds. He scored 18 of his points in the second half.

· Austin Ash was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 12 points. He added seven rebounds and three assists.

· Elijah Morgan was strong on the defensive end with four steals.

· The Citadel shot 58.6 percent in the second half after hitting only 7-of-32 shots in the first half.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to McAlister Field House on Jan. 11 against ETSU. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

