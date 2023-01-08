SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, Fla. (AP) — A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.

The 56-year-old woman had just finished competing in a barrel race at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday when she was thrown from the galloping horse on an exit ramp and struck a pole, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

The woman later died at a local hospital. Her identity was not immediately released, but the sheriff’s office said she is from out of state.

The Baker competition was part of the National Barrel Horse Association tour of rodeos around the country, according to the event’s website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife.
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared

Latest News

Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
Damar Hamlin posts photo from hospital bed rooting on the Buffalo Bills a week after his...
NFL's Hamlin remarkable recovery as Bills return to the field