2 face human trafficking charges in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say two people from the Bowman area have been charged in a human trafficking case.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, is charged with trafficking a victim under age 18 and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk; and John Richard Williams, 61, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old and trafficking a victim under 18 years old, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Court documents allege Westbury facilitated the solicitation of an underage victim for commercial sex acts, that she forced the victim to engage in such acts with another person and that she received money for the sex acts from the other person either directly or indirectly. Documents also allege Westbury, on or about May 1 until December 2022, placed a child in “an unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety” while the victim engaged in commercial sex acts in a home where a minor child was present.

Affidavits against Williams allege the victim of a sexual battery, who is under age 11, positively identified him as the suspect and that he trafficked a victim under the age of 18 for commercial sex acts and engaged in commercial sex acts with the victim. Documents also allege the victim received money for the sex acts from Williams either directly or indirectly.

Westbury and Williams have been booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about possible human trafficking related to Westbury or Williams is asked to call 803-896-5591.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.