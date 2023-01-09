SC Lottery
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured.

The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway.

At the scene, deputies say they found two injured victims. They were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office did not say if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

