After more than 2 years, dog lost in SC to be reunited with W. Virginia owner

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE/CNN) - The owner of dog lost three years ago in the Myrtle Beach area will finally be reunited with his pet thanks to a Pawleys Island rescue group and social media.

Roscoe was brought in to the All4Paws Animal Rescue on Pawley’s Island after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg.

Rescue spokesperson Peyton Kennedy says they typically do not take in strays, but she felt like something was different about Roscoe.

“He had a chip, so I immediately called the chip company 24 Hour Pet Watch and they gave me all the info I needed,” Kennedy says. “And I called the phone number and the phone number was disconnected. So I was like oh no it’s a lost cause.”

On top of that, the address registered was in West Virginia.

As a last resort, Peyton went on social media to help find Roscoe’s home.

“In my heart, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to post it to Facebook. I’m not going to put the name of the dog, the gender, nothing.’ And two hours later, someone commented, Oh my gosh, that’s Roscoe. That’s my dog missing from West Virginia.’ I was like, ‘What?’ And they were like, ‘He’s been missing for three years.’”

Rachel Day, the one who commented on the post, says Roscoe belongs to her brother, Calvin, but got lost when they were in Myrtle Beach in September of 2020.

“They were inseparable. Everywhere they went together,” Day says. “It was heartbreaking. And he just continued to continuously try and find the dog. He would call me and say can you look on this page on Facebook, can you do this, can you look for him. And I helped, but I could never find anything.”

When Kennedy contacted the chip company, it emailed Calvin to let him know his dog had been found.

In disbelief, he asked his sister to check social media to see if anyone posted about him.

“I was surprised, pleasantly surprised, to find out that he was still around,” she said. “We had talked about it and I said, ‘I’m surprised he’s alive.’”

The two are now waiting to be reunited.

“He said, ‘I never thought I was going to see him again,’” Day says.

All4Paws also treated Roscoe for his leg injury at no charge.

Copyright 2023 WPDE/CNN. All rights reserved.