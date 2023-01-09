SC Lottery
Cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner

The cat, named Shyla, went missing in South Carolina four years ago, according to spokesperson...
The cat, named Shyla, went missing in South Carolina four years ago, according to spokesperson Danielle Zuck.(Dorchester Paws)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old cat was reunited with its owner after the feline was missing for several years.

The cat, named Shyla, went missing in South Carolina four years ago, according to spokesperson Danielle Zuck.

The shelter says they were able to locate the cat and reunite her with her owner through a microchip that the owner kept up to date.

They could not have found the cat at a better time as the owner was getting ready to move, Dorchester Paws says.

“Only 2% of cats are microchipped,” the shelter stated in a Facebook post. “You never know; microchip your pet today.”

