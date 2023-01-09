SC Lottery
Controlled burn at Murrells Inlet state park to temporarily close biking, walking path

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A controlled burn at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet will force crews to close parts of a popular bike and walking path.

The Waccamaw Neck bikeway, which runs through Pawleys island to the Horry County line, will close intermittently starting this week until the controlled burn at the park is complete.

MORE INFORMATION | Waccamaw Neck Bikeway

The controlled burn is expected to take about a month.

Officials with Georgetown County said the path will be open as much as possible during the process.

The controlled burn is part of wildfire mitigation efforts o get rid of dead and downed trees from hurricanes and storms. The damage has caused a high wildfire risk for the area and poses a risk to nearby homes.

“Huntington Beach State Park is a prime example of where the wildland and urban landscapes collide, emphasizing the importance of mitigation efforts like this to be undertaken,” said Drake Carroll, S.C. Forestry Commission fire prevention coordinator. “In addition to improving not only the health of the forest itself, but also the sheer aesthetics of the land and the viability of the wildlife habitat it supports, this project will greatly reduce the wildfire risk to the park and its neighboring communities.”

Georgetown County asks that those who use the Waccamaw Neck bikeway to be patient with the closings.

