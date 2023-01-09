Dispute over vehicle sale led to Georgetown Co. shooting, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute over the sale of a vehicle led to a Sunday shooting.

Aljaron Collins, 36, from Andrews was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies responded to a home on Smokethorn Street in the Andrews area Sunday.

At the scene, deputies found a man with a leg wound. The sheriff’s office says the suspected shooter was taken into custody Sunday.

Collins reportedly told deputies the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.

Collins was being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

