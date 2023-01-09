Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division for allowing 14 and 15-year-olds to work outside of legally permitted hours, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to the investigation, the trampoline park allowed 30 teenage employees to work more than 18 hours in a school week and after 7 p.m. while school was in session. Those are violations of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

