Gullah Geechee artwork now on display at Brookgreen Gardens

“Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun...
“Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun Drummond.(Lou Hammond Group)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A multimedia exhibition depicting Gullah Geechee people and 3-D sweetgrass baskets is now on display at Brookgreen Gardens.

“Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun Drummond.

Drummond is the former manager of Chuma Gullah Gallery in Charleston and has spent nearly 20 years educating guests about the rich and unique culture of the coastal south, according to a news release.

His work will be displayed in the garden until March 31 and celebrates the Gullah Geechee culture, the news release stated.

Drummond will give an artist talk on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

