SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before...
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off...
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

Latest News

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
Vice President Kamala Harris condemns the attack on Brasilia after swearing in the US' newest...
Vice President Kamala Harris condemns attack on Brazilian Congress
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons pleaded guilty to the 2019 manslaughter of Jamyiah Smith.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals