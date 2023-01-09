Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island.

Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019.

Simmons was 19 at the time of the crime.

Simmons was expected to be on trial the week of Jan. 9, but after seeing the evidence the state had against him, Simmons decided to plead guilty with adjusted charges and consequences. The state cited their case contained the co-defendant testifying against Simmons, phone records placing him at the scene and shell casings found at the scene matching some previously fired by Simmons.

Assistant Solicitor for the 9th Circuit, Daniel West Cooper, presented an outline of the evidence in the courtroom. He described how the gunman went into a bedroom in a house and Jamyiah Smith was ‘gunned down as she slept.’

The co-defendant, Samuel Redante White was also charged with murder and denied bond in the case. Since he planned to testify against Simmons, his charges and sentencing will be re-evaluated after Simmons’ plea deal.

In the plea deal, Simmons’ crime was reduced from murder to manslaughter and the sentence was set for 15 years. The 15 years will include some of his time in custody since the crime. Simmons was also charged with and pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon during a violent crime and will serve five years for that concurrently.

Family members of Smith spoke in the courtroom after the sentencing. One of her grandmothers became emotional, tearing up as she described Smith as ‘precious to us.’ Smith’s other grandmother addressed Simmons saying, ‘I forgive you Brandon with all my heart.’ She went on to say, ‘He may get time here, but he still has to answer to a higher judge.’

After leaving the courtroom, Smith’s father said he feels 15 years is not long enough since Simmons could be out and living his life soon, while his daughter is permanently gone. Family members agreed, saying they feel disappointed in the plea deal overall.

They say Smith was a go-getter preparing to start another semester of school to be a travel nurse. Her 23rd birthday would have been Jan. 8, just one day before the family attended the guilty plea. She was killed five days shy of her 19th birthday.

Members of Simmons’ family also attended the plea hearing. Two family members emotionally left the courtroom during the course of the plea and sentencing. Simmons’ mother addressed the court, tearfully apologizing to the victim’s family and saying she still believed her son was not the killer.

A judge initially denied Simmons’ bond in 2019. In 2020 he was given bond and put on house arrest as a condition. His house arrest was revoked after multiple violations, and he returned to custody in 2021 where he was held until Monday’s plea appearance in court.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.