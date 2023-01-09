Mt. Pleasant expected to create citizens’ commission to oversee greenspace

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is expected to create a new commission that will help identify areas to mitigate flooding and increase conservation.

Mayor Will Haynie said there won’t be any elected officials on the commission, and its main goal is to help protect sensitive areas for development.

The mayor said the group would be responsible for advising the town council of potential ordinance changes to promote conservation and help implement current ones.

The commission would also help the council identify and pursue green space to be preserved.

If passed at Tuesday’s council meeting, the mayor said it will run for two years before it must be renewed.

Haynie said the commission could help the town mitigate what is developed and see if what’s being built now is done so in the most environmentally friendly way.

“It’s a way to manage every development issue, past, present and future,” Haynie said. “Runoff, water runoff is a big deal. A lot of things that were developed before I or any other folks on this council got involved will be redeveloped at some point, and with these low-impact development standards and things we can do, and those are always improving, this commission will help us get there.”

If the council approves the commission, the mayor said applications will open online, and the first meeting could happen in about two months.

