Officers make arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

Authorities have made an arrest in an October shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in an October shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead.

Markwon Davone Stanley, 19, was arrested Sunday by the North Charleston Police Department while they were investigating a call for service, a release states.

Stanley was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the Oct. 26 incident. Additionally, Stanley was charged with two counts of armed robbery from an Oct. 22, 2022 incident at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.

North Charleston Police responded to the Relax Inn located at 2512 Ashley Phosphate Rd. on Oct. 26, 2022, at 10:59 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim who told them that during an altercation, someone shot him, according to an incident report.

Kejuan Ford, a 19-year-old man from Summerville, was taken by EMS to a hospital. Ford died from his injuries a few days later on Nov. 8, 2022.

Stanley was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

