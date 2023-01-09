SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
Crews responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. to a fire reported at an apartment building in the...
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before...
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off...
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

Latest News

Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
A USPS employee works outside post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. The U.S. Postal...
US Postal Service touts performance during 2022 election
Lawanda Sample-Rusk said she happened to be at the school when the shooting happened and...
Grandmother says she gave aid to teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan’s pain
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders