SC gas prices see another increase, state average remains below $3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina rose six cents over the last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $2.98, marking two straight weeks of increases to start 2023.

The cheapest gas was priced at $2.50 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.54, a difference of $1.04.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 6.5 cents higher than a month ago and 0.6 cents lower than one month ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $2.69 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price per gallon jumped 8.2 cents last week, averaging $3.25. The national average is the same as a month ago and 3.6 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fell another 2.1 cents over the last week and stands at $4.64.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”

