Summerville man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child porn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Cameron Dyer, 30, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography in 2020, according to First Assistant United States Attorney Brook Andrews.

Court documents from the Department of Justice in South Carolina say law enforcement identified Dyer as a member of a Kik Messenger group chat that was sharing child pornography. A federal search warrant was executed at Dyer’s Dorchester County home in Sept. 2021.

The FBI found 56 images and 32 videos of child pornography on Dyer’s cell phone, including that of prepubescent children, according to Andrews.

The Department of Justice says Dyer was convicted of possession of child porn in 2015 by the Superior Court of Massachusetts, Essex County, and sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years of probation.

Dyer was sentenced to 120 months of prison and a life-term of court-ordered supervision. A judge also ordered Dyer to pay $21,000 in restitution.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI in the investigation.

