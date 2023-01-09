Sunny start to the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance rolled through overnight with a few showers and has left behind a scattering of cloud cover this morning. Clouds will gradually give way to a sunny sky today with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Chillier nights are ahead beginning tonight when lows will drop into the 30s inland, 40s along the coast. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming from 63° on Tuesday to 67° Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week reaching the low 70s by the afternoon but once the sun sets the rain chance will begin to increase area wide. A cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night with a cold front moving offshore Friday morning, signaling the end the chance of rain and the beginning of cooler weather. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows near freezing.

TODAY: Increasing Sunshine. High 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain Late. High 72.

FRIDAY: Early AM Rain. Turning Sunny. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 53.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 56.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.