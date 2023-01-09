SC Lottery
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg.

Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Evans’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or use Tip411 by texting 847411.

