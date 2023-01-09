Charleston County ranks 2nd in reported Human Trafficking cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorney General Alan Wilson says Charleston County has the second-highest number of human trafficking cases reported in South Carolina last year, based on the latest data.

Wilson, who is releasing an annual report on South Carolina’s efforts to prevent and respond to cases of human trafficking, was careful to add that this does not necessarily mean Charleston County has the second-highest number of actual cases; the rankings merely show where the most reports of human trafficking come from.

Greenville County had the most cases. Richland, Horry and Spartanburg Counties rounded out the top five, he said.

Wilson said the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report showed an increase in the number of human trafficking victims to 277 in 2022, compared with 206 in 2021 and 179 in 2020.

“We will not stop with this crusade until we have eradicated human trafficking in the state of South Carolina,” Wilson said.

Wilson said there were more cases of labor trafficking than sex trafficking reported in 2022.

A breakdown of the 277 cases reported in 2022 shows that 132 cases involved labor trafficking, while 117 involved sex trafficking. Twelve reported cases alleged both labor and sex trafficking while the remaining 16 were listed in the report as “other/not specified.”

The top sex trafficking venues were identified as hotel/motel-based commercial sex, pornography, illicit massage/spa businesses, personal sexual servitude and home-based commercial sex. The hotel or motel-based sex services account for 38% of reported cases alone, the report states.

The report identified the top labor trafficking venues as forestry/reforestation, hospitality, manufacturing/factories, landscaping services and agriculture farms/animal husbandry. The foresting industry accounts for 55% of the reported cases in the report.

