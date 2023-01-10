1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on S.C. Highway 41 near Tess Place.

Cpl. David Jones says the driver of a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 41 when they attempted to pass another vehicle.

Jones says the car then collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz that was traveling south.

The driver of the Accord was killed in the collision.

The driver of the Cruz was taken to an area hospital with injuries, Jones said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.