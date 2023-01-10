SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash

Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.
Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on S.C. Highway 41 near Tess Place.

Cpl. David Jones says the driver of a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 41 when they attempted to pass another vehicle.

Jones says the car then collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz that was traveling south.

The driver of the Accord was killed in the collision.

The driver of the Cruz was taken to an area hospital with injuries, Jones said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
Cameron Dyer, 30, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child...
Summerville man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child porn
The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off...
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
Betty Simmons holds a photo of her daughter, Stephanie, and her two granddaughters Shanice and...
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training

Latest News

Police in Moncks Corner are seeking to identify a person accused of two armed robberies.
Police seek to identify person accused of 2 armed robberies
Hospital officials at Trident Medical say head and neck cancer is rare, only accounting for...
Cancer support group offers chance to give back, share experiences
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cancer support group offers chance to give back, share experiences
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire