Cancer support group offers chance to give back, share experiences

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry hospital is spreading the word about a new support group they’re offering for survivors of head and neck cancer.

Hospital officials at Trident Medical say head and neck cancer is rare, only accounting for four percent of all cancers according to the National Cancer Institute. This makes it even more critical to connect patients with others who are enduring the same struggle.

Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, a Head and Neck Surgeon at Trident Medical Center, said head and neck cancer has a major impact on quality of life, affecting all five of a patient’s senses.

Houlton said he and his team have treated thousands of patients with head and neck cancer but have never experienced it themselves.

That’s why this support group has been created.

Houlton said learning from patients who have undergone this type of cancer creates a very strong support network. During the support group, survivors can share their experiences and challenges, and people can ask any questions they may have.

Houlton said receiving support is of course helpful, but he’s noticed many patients benefit the most from giving back to others who are still undergoing treatment.

“These are rare cancers, you probably don’t have family members that have had this before, you probably don’t have friends that have had this before. But there’s a lot of people who have gone through head and neck cancer treatment.. and that’s a brotherhood, that’s a sisterhood,” Houlton said. And there’s many generous patients who are willing and jumping at the opportunity to help you through your treatment.”

The free group starts Tuesday at 1 p.m. and will be held at Trident’s Head and Neck Specialist building located at 9228 Medical Plaza Drive on the second floor. There will be reoccurring group sessions multiple times a month.

To register, you can call (843) 797-3463, or register online here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.