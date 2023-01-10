Charleston Men’s Basketball Climbs to No. 22 in AP Poll, Enters USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 9, 2023) – The Charleston men’s basketball team moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 22 and earned a place in the USA Today coaches poll at No. 24 on Monday.

The AP ranking is the second consecutive poll with Charleston in the Top 25 and the first week the Cougars have been in the coaches poll this season. Charleston’s No. 22 ranking from the media is its highest since 1999.

Charleston is 16-1 and 4-0 in the CAA as it has run the nation’s best winning streak to 15 games in advance of Wednesday’s clash at a sold-out Trask Coliseum in Wilmington against UNCW, which owns Division I men’s basketball’s second-longest undefeated stretch at 13 contests. The Seahawks are 14-3 overall and 4-0 in league play entering the matchup that tips at 7 p.m. on FloHoops.

The Cougars’ most recent win, a 75-64 victory over Delaware on Saturday at TD Arena, was its sixth against an NCAA Tournament team from a year ago and its fourth vs. a defending conference champion. Charleston has defeated the CAA (Delaware), ACC (Virginia Tech), A10 (Richmond), and SoCon’s (Chattanooga) automatic qualifiers from 2022.

